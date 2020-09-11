President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Dr. Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan, Managing Director, First Bank Nigeria Limited, as he receives Forbes Best of Africa Award on September 11, 2020 in New York City, United States of America.

The President noted that this is one attestation again that Nigeria has a surfeit of illustrious professionals in all spheres of endeavour “who can hold their own in any part of the world.”

The Forbes Best of Africa Award is for business personalities with a record of creating and building great global businesses that have made far-reaching contributions to the development of Africa.

President Buhari urged Adeduntan to always hoist the flag of the country proudly, and tell the true Nigerian story to his colleagues and counterparts the world over.