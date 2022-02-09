Buhari congratulates Fayemi, Kemi Nelson on birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum on his birthday.

President Buhari in a statement signed Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity; Garba Shehu described Governor Fayemi as a good friend and an active party member, wishing him many more years in the service of his community and the nation.

“Ekiti is lucky to have a leader like Governor Fayemi. In his last and final year as second term governor, he has brought the State back to its glory, culture and values,” says the President.

Fayemi’s birthday is today, Wednesday, February 9.

In a related development, President Buhari has sent birthday message to a foremost political mobilizer and a former Deputy National Woman Leader, Kemi Nelson.

“Nigeria takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Party’s honour to have leaders such as Kemi Nelson in our midst,” says the President.