Buhari congratulates ex-Plateau Gov. Bala Usman, on 80th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Alh. Halilu Bala Usman on his 80th birthday.

President Buhari in a statement signed Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, recalled the meritorious service rendered by Alhaji Usman, presently as the Osu Ajiri, Edege Chiefdom in Nasarawa State as an administrator in the local government system.

He was then serving the State at different levels, including the Chairmanship of the Plateau State Local Government Service Board as well as the Pension Board, and at the center, serving as the Director, Training and Manpower Development at the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA and later, as Chairman of the National Program of Immunization, NPI.

The President acknowledged the past political roles of Alhaji Usman in the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC where he led the Al-Makura campaign and served as a Member of the Presidential Campaign Council in 2021.

“As you mark your 80th birthday, we wish you a long and healthy life. May your experience and efforts help the nation attain greater heights,” said the President.