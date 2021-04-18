President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith, on his 75th birthday.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity), Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday, President Buhari described Smith as an outstanding officer who had served Nigeria with great zeal.

He also noted that as the chairman of the PSC, Smith bears the tremendous responsibility of modernizing the nation’s police force “in a way that reflects the hopes and aspirations of the citizens” and wished him the very best in carrying out the task.