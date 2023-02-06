Buhari congratulates Evangelical Church of Yahweh at 50

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended sincere congratulations to members of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the church’s establishment.

The President welcomes the commitment of the founder and Primate of the Church, Apostle Theophilus Adebayo, to the vision of the church in raising Christians, particularly from Nigeria, who by the strength of their faith and godly living, make significant contributions to our country.

The President notes that it is encouraging to know that at the golden anniversary celebration of the church, its role as a prophetic voice for the peace, progress and stability of Nigeria was re-evaluated.

President Buhari wishes Apostle Adebayo and other faithful more promising years ahead in advancing the virtues of love, hope, kindness, patience and humility, which are the heart of the Christian faith.