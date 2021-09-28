Buhari congratulates D’Tigress, 2021 Afrobasket champions

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the D’Tigress, Nigeria’s senior women basketball team on their victory at the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket Women’s Championship in Cameroon.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said he was extremely delighted to see the team excel over and over again on the regional and world stages, “demonstrating that with hardwork, resilience and dedication, victory is sure.

“President Buhari joins Nigerians in celebrating the unique achievements of the winning team, praying that the discipline and talent which made them three-time Africa champions in a row, will inspire more breakthroughs in their careers.”