Life and Style

Buhari congratulates Brigadier General Jonathan Temlong at 68

Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Brig-General Jonathan Ndam Temlong (retired) on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

The President joins family, friends and associates in celebrating Jon Temlong, who throughout his career as a military officer demonstrated dedicated service to his country and Nigerians.

The President recalls the celebrant while in service earned several commendable citations for his outstanding service in Yaoundé, Cameroun at the height of the Bakassi crises and holds the second-highest national honour, Officer Ordre Nationel (OON) for military services rendered as the first Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force given by the President of the Republic of Chad in honour of his heroic achievements.

The President trusts that General Temlong, who is a strong supporter of this administration, will continue to extend the experiences he has gathered over the years, in command positions, to the nation, particularly on issues relating to conflict management and security.

The President prays for lifelong happiness for the celebrant.

