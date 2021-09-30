Buhari congratulates Baba Ahmad Jidda, Ambassador to China, at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of China, Baba Ahmad Jidda, who turns 70 on October 1, 2021.

The president applauded Ambassador Jidda for his effort in improving the warm and growing relations between both countries, with emphasis on the transformative role the Asian country is playing in Nigeria’s infrastructure development, among myriad other opportunities in training, business and education.

“The president notes the contributions of the former Nigerian Ambassador to Burkina Faso, serving the country previously as a director in the Federal Civil Service, member National Political Reform Conference, Senior Special Assistant to the President, National Emergency, and Secretary to Borno State government,” said a statement by Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesman.

“As the diplomat turns 70, President Buhari believes his dedication to representing the interest of the country in China and the welfare of Nigerians remain commendable, particularly the leadership role he played at the outset of COVID-19 pandemic.”

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant the ambassador longer life, good health and wisdom to keep serving humanity.