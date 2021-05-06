President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated journalist and fervent Buharist, Abuchi Anueyiagu, as he clocks 60 today, May 6, 2021.

In a statement by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president commended the staying power of Anueyiagu, a long-time supporter, who he said has weathered all storms to stand by his convictions.

He also rejoiced with the media fraternity, the Anueyiagu family, friends and associates on the milestone occasion, wishing the journalist good health and longer life continue serving his community, profession and the country at large.