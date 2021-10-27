Buhari condoles with the Adudas over death of father

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the Aduda family on the passing away of their beloved father, Rt. Rev’d Tanimu Samari Aduda after a brief illness.

The President commiserates with the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion in the Federal Capital Territory and especially the Diocese of Gwagwalada on the transition to glory of its pioneer Bishop who devoted his life to contributing to the spiritual wellbeing of its members.

He particularly extends condolences to Senator Philip Aduda representing the Federal Capital Territory in the Senate as well as Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, urging them to uphold and surpass the legacies of their father in their services to God, country and humanity.

As President Buhari prays for the repose of the soul of the late Bishop, he asks for strength for the family and those who mourn at this time.