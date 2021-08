President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the former governor of Yobe State, Senator Abba Bukar Ibrahim, and members of his family on the loss of his daughter, Aisha.

The president urged the family to accept the will of the Almighty. He also prayed that Allah would forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant her Aljannah firdaus.

He also prayed for strength for family and friends to bear the irreparable loss.