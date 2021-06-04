President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Emir of Ringim, Alhaji Sayyadi Mahmud Ringim, the government and people of Jigawa State following demise of Alhaji Ahmed Mahmud, Galadiman Ringim.

Until his death, the late Mahmud was the most senior prince and a district head in Ringim Emirate. He was also one of the surviving younger brothers of the Emir of Ringim and grandchild of the ninth Fulani Emir of Kano, Mallam Usman Dantsoho.

In a tribute, President Buhari said the late Galadiman Ringim had a distinguished career in the course of which he made notable contributions to development of his community and the nation.

“Jigawa state has lost an inspiring individual,” the president said, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari prayed to Almighty Allah to accept the deceased’s good deeds and grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.