President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Gomwalk, the government and people of Plateau State on the death of an outstanding scholar and community leader, Prof. Umaru Gomwalk.

Buhari sent his condolence in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity on Thursday in Abuja.

Gomwalk was at various times a teacher, vice chancellor and Chairman, Presidential Advisory Council and the Governing Council of the Nigerian National Merit Award.

Buhari said Nigeria had lost an illustrious teacher and scholar who distinguished himself by delivering results in responsibilities assigned to him.

“Prof. Gomwalk was so dedicated and hardworking that he got tested with administering the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, under circumstances that were difficult and unusual. In carrying out this assignment, he demonstrated the same dedication and passion for service while ensuring justice to all. He did not disappoint the nation,” Buhari said in the statement.

He said he was deeply touched by the death of the “dedicated and creative public servant” and urged younger Nigerians to “emulate such a rare and hardworking citizen for the progress of our country.”

The President prayed God Almighty to grant eternal rest to the departed and comfort family, friends and well-wishers “who mourn this illustrious son of Nigeria”.