Buhari condoles with Onitsha markets’ fire victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to victims of the fire incident at the Main and Relief Markets in Onitsha, Anambra.

The President’s message is contained in a statement signed Friday in Abuja by his special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Following the incident, President Buhari the statement said has directed Federal Government’s agencies, working with the Anambra government, to give the necessary succor to the victims.

The two fire incidents destroyed several goods.

He also urged public spirited individuals and corporate organisations to assist those whose means of livelihood had been affected by the unfortunate incidents. NAN