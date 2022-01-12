Buhari condoles with Okongwu’s family on ex-Finance Minister’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Okongwu family on the passing of the foremost economist and a former Minister of Finance, Prof Chu Okongwu.

The President, in a statement signed Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina joined the family, friends and associates in paying tribute to a man of many parts, who never hesitated to give his best to Nigeria as a broadcaster with the Nigerian Broadcasting Service, sub-editor, Daily Times Nigeria, Lecturer, University of Nigeria and a Federal Minister of National Planning and later Finance.

President Buhari believed that the perspectives the late Prof. brought to governance and economics, which centered on improving the lives of Nigerians, will not be forgotten.

The President prayed for the repose of the departed soul and divine comfort for his family during this difficult time.