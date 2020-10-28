President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Chairman of the Nigerian Olympic Committee, Habu Gumel, over the passing of his wife, Hajiya Ladi Gumel.

The president, in a condolence message by Malam Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday in Abuja, sympathised with family members, friends and associates of the matriarch of the Gumel family.

He urged all loved ones to take solace in the worthy testimonies of Ladi’s life of kindness, charity and obeisance to God.

Buhari prayed that God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort the family.