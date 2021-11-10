Buhari condoles with Niger over death of 25 children in classroom fire

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with President Mohammed Bazoum of Niger Republic over the death of 25 school children during a classroom fire outbreak in the Maradi region of the country.

President Buhari spoke in a condolence message by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The victims were aged between five and six years.

Buhari said: “I’m greatly shocked and deeply touched by this tragedy that took the lives of these school children.

“The death of these children in these circumstances is particularly moving.

“My heart and prayers go out to the government and the people of Niger Republic as well as the grieving parents of these innocent children.”