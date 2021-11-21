Buhari condoles with National Assembly, Ekiti over passing of Sen. Gbenga Aluko

President Muhammadu Buhari shared the grief over passing of Sen. Gbenga Aluko on Saturday, urging family, friends and political associates to find solace in God, and the antecedents of the former lawmaker.

The President commiserates with members of All Progressives Congress (APC), people and government of Ekiti State, on the loss of the political leader, who served his state and the nation, and was dutifully committed to improving the lot of his community.

President Buhari prays for the repose of his soul, and comfort for the family.