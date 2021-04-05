President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the people and government of Nasarawa State over the brutal killing of the leaders of Miyetti Allah who forged a strategic partnership with the government against the menace of bandits and kidnappers.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the President described the late state leader of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Mohammed Husaini, who was among those murdered, as a beacon of peace for Nasarawa State and the sub-region.

While praying for the repose of the souls of those killed, President Buhari urged the Fulani leaders in the state to choose new leaders who will build on the foundations of peace set up by the Husaini-led leadership.

He also reiterated the determination of his administration to work with all members of the society to rid the country of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.