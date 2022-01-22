Buhari condoles with Mangal family over passing of their Matriarch

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Alhaji Dahiru Mangal and the entire Mangal family over passing of their mother and matriarch, Hajiya Murja Bara’u, on Friday.

Buhari stated this in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

In the message on Friday in Abuja, Buhari joined the Kastina State Government and indigenes in mourning the community leader.

According to him, Murja’s charity, strength and industriousness have been a major source of inspiration for many, especially women and the less privileged.

He added that her entrepreneurship and diligence had been strongly interpreted in her children and all those she raised over many years.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would receive her soul and grant her Aljannatul Firdaus.