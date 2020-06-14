President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock at the passage of Ibidunni Itua-Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity House, based in Lagos.

The President spoke in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Sunday.

Adesina said Buhari shared the pain and sorrow of the family at the sudden death, and prayed God’s comfort for the entire family, friends and members of Trinity House.

He recalled that Pastor Ighodalo was one person who faithfully prayed for the country and the government, noting that he sent him a personal letter of condolence when his former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, passed away in April.

“Please accept my condolence. May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss, and strengthen you at this trying time,” President Buhari said.