Buhari condoles with former Senate President, Ken Nnamani on passing of wife

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared in the grief of loss with former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and his family, trusting the Almighty God to grant the family strength over the passing of Jane Udewo Nnamani.

The President believes the good works of the late wife of Sen. Nnamani will always be remembered by her friends and associates, particularly the Amaechi Awknawnaw community, where she has been a source of hope and succour for many.

President Buhari urges the Nnamani family to look unto the Lord at this very difficult moment of pain and deep reflection, knowing that help comes only from Him.

The President prays for God’s comforting arms over the family and a peaceful rest for the departed.