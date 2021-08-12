Buhari condoles with former president Shagari’s family over Hadiza Shagari’s passing

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the late former President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, over the transition of his widow, Hajiya Hadiza Shagari, at age 80.

Buhari described the deceased as a pillar of strength and support, holding the forte for the family while her husband busied himself with service to the nation.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari expressed condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State, urging the family to be consoled by the good deeds of the late Hajiya Hadiza.

He also prayed to Allah to forgive the sins of the departed and reward her with paradise.