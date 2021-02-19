President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family and friends, the government and people of Katsina State on the demise of Abdullahi Dikko Inde, the immediate past Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, conveyed the President’s condolence message in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari acknowledged Inde’s past services to the nation, and prayed to Allah to accept the good deeds and forgive the sins of the deceased.

He prayed almighty God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

