President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of a former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sen. Jubril Martins-Kuye, praying God to comfort them.

The president, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina in Abuja on Sunday, condoled with the Ago-Iwoye community as well as the government and people of Ogun over the passing of the Third Republic senator.

He noted that Martins-Kuye also served in the Fourth Republic as Minister of State for Finance and Minister of Commerce and Industry, bringing with him many years of experience from the banking sector.

According to him, Martins-Kuye will be sorely missed for his insight on issues of development, particularly in tailoring budgets that reflect the needs of the people, with emphasis on full implementation.

Buhari prayed that the soul of the former minister would rest in peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Martins-Kuye, was born on Aug. 16, 1942, in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun.

He was a senator in the Third Republic and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state in 1999.

Martins-Kuye was appointed minister of state for finance in June 1999 during the first term of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

On April 6, 2010, Martins-Kuye was also appointed minister of commerce and industry by the then acting President Goodluck Jonathan.