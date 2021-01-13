President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family and friends of former military administrator of Lagos and Imo states, retired Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, aged 77.

Buhari prayed for God’s covering over all his loved ones.

The president, in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday condoled with professional colleagues of the gallant military officer.

He noted that late Kanu distinguished himself in all positions and responsibilities during service, taking up more daunting, but historically rewarding challenges like speaking up for the weak and vulnerable, and the struggle for the country’s return to democratic government.

According to him, Kanu’s credentials in serving the nation as a career military officer and as an activist with NADECO in actualising the June 12, 1993 mandate, remain commendable and will continue to inspire younger generations on patriotism.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the elder statesman.