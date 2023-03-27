Buhari condoles with family of 94-year-old retired police officer, Mary Iyabode Abebi Oyebade

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared the pain of loss with Nigerian Police Force (NPF), family members and associates of 94-year-old retired Chief Superintendent of Police, Mary Iyabode Abebi Oyebade, who was among the second set of females to be recruited.

The President notes the outstanding and remarkable contributions of Oyebade to the operations of NPF, particularly in Lagos State, where she provided exemplary leadership by chastising officers for bribery and corruption, and leading raids to ensure safety on the streets.

President Buhari affirms that the outpouring of testimonies on Mama Toyin Olopa’s gallantry in the police, her later life and legacies were worth documenting for posterity, especially unwavering loyalty to the nation, deeply religious lifestyle and the sacrifices in propagating the gospel of Christ through charity.

The President prays that Almighty God will grant the soul of the mother, grandmother and great grandmother eternal rest, and comfort her family.