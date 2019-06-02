Akan Ebenezer and Chief Charles Nwora Ojukwu, two dyed-in-the-wool ‘Buharists’ passed on recently after protracted illnesses.

However, the President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja on Sunday, said the two remained passionate about the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket, even right from their hospital beds.

Buhari described this development as “inspiring and very touching”.

He prayed that God would rest their souls, comfort their families, and all those that mourned them.

Ebenezer was the Deputy Publicity Secretary of COBOM, who also ran a vibrant and pulsating social media campaign in support of the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket, despite suffering from a terminal disease.

Ojukwu, 69, belonged to COBOM and Buhari Hangout, where he campaigned vigorously, and virtually poured out his soul till victory was attained.

The statement revealed that Ebenezer would be buried at Efa, in Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on June 28, while Ojukwu would be buried same day at Oba, in Anambra State.