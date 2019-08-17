President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with former National Legal Adviser of All Progressives Congress, Dr Muiz Banire, on the loss of his mother, Alhaja Sarat Banire.

The President’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the President, no matter how old mothers are, their departure is always keenly felt.

He, therefore, urged Banire, who is the Chairman, Assets Management Corporation to take heart over the death.

He urged him to “be comforted in the fact that the departed lived to a ripe old age, and left behind worthy sons and daughters, who are accomplished in different areas of endeavours.

Buhari prayed God to comfort the entire Banire family, and charged them to keep the memory of their matriarch evergreen by building on the good works she was known for.