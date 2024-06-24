Buhari condoles Shettima over mother-in-law’s death 

As condolences pour in from leaders across the country for Vice President Kashim Shettima after the demise of his mother-in-law, Maryam Abubakar Albishir, the former President, Muhammadu Buhari seized the moment of their meeting on Monday in Katsina to express his deepest sympathies.

Buhari said the death of Hajiya Maryam, the mother of the Vice President’s wife, Hajiya Nana, was extremely sad.

He added that his thoughts and prayers were with the Vice President and his family at this challenging time.

Also Read:

He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest.