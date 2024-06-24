As condolences pour in from leaders across the country for Vice President Kashim Shettima after the demise of his mother-in-law, Maryam Abubakar Albishir, the former President, Muhammadu Buhari seized the moment of their meeting on Monday in Katsina to express his deepest sympathies.
Buhari said the death of Hajiya Maryam, the mother of the Vice President’s wife, Hajiya Nana, was extremely sad.
He added that his thoughts and prayers were with the Vice President and his family at this challenging time.
Also Read:
- Tinubu receives Standard Chartered Bank executives
- 261 days of Gaza bombardment: Shiites stage peaceful protest in Abuja, demand end to massacre
- Buhari condoles Shettima over mother-in-law’s death
- Governor Alia appreciates Benue APC, traditional rulers, others for support
- Southern Governors’ Forum appoints Abiodun chair, Soludo vice chairman
He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest.