Sen. Buhari, APC Chieftain condole Senator Folarin on wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to Senator Teslim Folarin, over the demise of his wife, Angela Folarin.

Senator Folarin is representing Oyo Central senatorial district.

In a condolence message released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Friday in Abuja, Buhari also condoled with children, family members and friends, who mourn the passing of the Senator’s wife.

”The President’s prayers and thoughts are with the Folarins as they grieve the departure of a beloved wife and mother,” the statement said.

He urged the family members and all those mourning the deceased to find solace and strength in the truth that the Almighty God is always with us through the good and difficult seasons of life.

NAN