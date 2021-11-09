Buhari condoles Nigerian Envoy to Sierra Leone over mum’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled Ambassador Henry Omaku, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, on the passage of his mother, Evelyn Omaku.

This was contained in a statement issued by the President’s Media Aide, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The President also extended his condolences to the Omaku family of Nasarawa State.

According to the President, a mother’s passage is always tough to bear.

Buhari, therefore, urged the Omakus to be comforted by the quality of life lived by the departed and the graceful impact she made on all those that knew her.

President Buhari urged divine strength for Omaku on the mother’s transition to eternal life as he served his fatherland in Sierra Leone.