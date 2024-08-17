Buhari condoles Jega on mother’s death

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolences to the former chairman of the National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmud Jega following the death of his mother, Hajiya Hauwa Kulu Muhammadu Jega who died after a brief illness in Abuja.

The former president said “there is no greater loss than that of a mother. I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace.

“Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I hope that you will find solace and comfort in the good deeds she left behind. May All grant her Aljannul Firdaus.”

