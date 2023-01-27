Buhari condoles Gov. Sule over son’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has offered his condolences to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on the passing of his son, Alhaji Hassan A.A Sule, at age 36.

Hassan has since been buried in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the State.

In a message, signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said “my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Governor and his family on the tragic death of his worthy son, Hassan.”

President Buhari also reiterated his prayers and condolences to the government and people of the State following the recent tragedy involving herdsmen.

“May the souls of all the deceased rest in peace,” he added.