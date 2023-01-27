Buhari condoles family on Yusuf Dikko’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the demise of Hon.Yusuf Dikko, a former member of the House of Representatives for Batagarawa, Rimi and Charanci Constituency in Katsina State.

The President in a State House press release by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu expressed grief at the demise of a “remarkable political leader whose spirit and commitment to serving the people was unparalleled.”

“On behalf of my family and the government, I convey our deepest condolences to the Dikko dynasty in Katsina and in particular to the Ajiyan Katsina, Lamis Ibrahim Dikko, on the irreparable loss of an important pillar of their family. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” concluded the President.