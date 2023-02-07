Buhari condoles Adebutu over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with a renowned businessman and philanthropist, Sir Kessington Adebutu, over the death of his wife and matriarch of the family, Caroline Adebutu, at the age of 83.

This is contained in a condolence message issued by the President’s Spokesman, Femi Adesina, Tuesday in Abuja.

Buhari, in his message urged the family to take heart and be comforted by the good life lived by a dutiful wife, who was married to her husband for over 48 years and the godly upbringing she gave her children.

According to him, the good testimonies that trail Dame Adebutu’s passage should encourage the family to keep her good works going, so that her memory will remain evergreen.

Buhari encouraged Adebutu, the Odole-Odua of The Source, to be particularly thankful ”for the gift of a dutiful wife, who will continue to live in the hearts of all those who knew her, because of her good works.”