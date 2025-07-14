Buhari: Condolence message by Tukur Buratai

It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of personal and national loss that I mourn the passing of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who departed this life earlier today at the age of 82 in London, United Kingdom. President Buhari’s death marks the end of an era, an era defined by uncommon dedication to nation-building, resolute leadership, and steadfast devotion to the ideals of honesty, integrity, and patriotism. Nigeria has lost one of its greatest sons, and the world has lost a statesman of principle and conviction.

I remain eternally grateful for the trust and confidence President Buhari placed in me when he appointed me Chief of Army Staff at a most critical time in our nation’s history on 13 July 2015. With his clear strategic direction and consistent support, I was able to lead the Nigerian Army through a historic transformation. The military became more professional, better trained, and better equipped. Under his leadership and with his belief in our mission, we successfully reclaimed all territories previously held by Boko Haram and made significant strides in the broader counterterrorism, anti-banditry and anti-kidnapping efforts across the country. These accomplishments, which I deeply cherish, are a direct reflection of President Buhari’s firm and visionary leadership. His later appointment of me as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin further demonstrated his enduring confidence in my service to our great nation.

In this solemn moment, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the immediate and extended family of the late President; to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, his worthy successor; to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Daura; to the good people of the Daura Emirate on the passing of their illustrious son; to the Government and the good people of Katsina State; to all Nigerians; and indeed, to humanity at large. We are all united in grief over this irreparable loss.

President Buhari’s legacy of integrity, impeccable character, simplicity, discipline, and patriotism will continue to inspire generations of leaders and citizens alike.

The nation he loved and served so selflessly will never forget him. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, reward his good deeds, and grant his noble soul Aljannatul Firdaus, amen.

. Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (retd), the Betara of Biu and Garkuwan Keffi, was a former Chief of Army Staff and later Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

