Buhari condemns murder of Commissioner, vows to find killers

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the murder of the Katsina State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir.

Buhari made the condemnation and vow in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

In a statement on Thursday, Shehu said Buhari described the killing of Nasir as a heinous and condemnable act, adding that there is no place for such violence in our country.

The President said he was deeply anguished by the tragic killing of the up and coming leader, who had served his community, state and the nation with utmost diligence.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved family,” the President said.

He urged the law enforcement agencies to do a thorough investigation and bring to justice all those who are behind the crime.