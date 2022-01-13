Buhari condemns latest Plateau killings, says Irigwe-Fulani peace deal must not collapse

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness about the fresh killings in Bassa Local Government of Plateau State, saying that the recent incident is not in keeping with the principles of the peace agreements reached between the Irigwe and the Fulani in the area.

“My thoughts are with the families of the victims in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace,” the President said while urging the various communities in the area, and particularly the Plateau State Interreligious Council to do everything possible to commit to the peace agreement and prevent it from falling apart.

“Every group taking the law into their hands claims to be retaliating. As a society, there is no place for this sort of violence. This is unacceptable,” said the President.

The President commended Governor Simon Lalong for the state government’s handling of the incident so far.