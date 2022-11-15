Buhari condemns killing of traditional ruler, chiefs in Imo, directs thorough investigation

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the heinous killing of Eze Ignitus Asor, the traditional ruler of the Obudi-Agwa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, and others.

This was disclosed by the president’s spokesman, Garba Shehu in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said the President directed security agencies in the state to thoroughly investigate the dastardly act and ensure that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

While commiserating with family, friends, the Obudi-Agwa community, as well as all those affected by the attacks, the President prays for the speedy recovery of those injured.

President Buhari acknowledges the spirited efforts by the Imo State Government at improving the security situation and encourages all Imo residents and citizens to robustly support the collective efforts of state actors and members of the local community to keep everyone safe.





