President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest attacks by bandits in three local government areas of Katsina State that left 47 persons dead.

Reacting to the incident on Sunday via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the President expressed sadness over the incident

He, however, called on Nigerians not to despair because “this administration is ever determined to defeat and crush these criminal elements taking advantage of the lockdown to attack their victims”.

According to him, government will not tolerate this large scale killing of innocent people by bandits, adding: “In line with my commitment to security of the people, these attacks will be met with decisive force.”

The President therefore directed security agencies not to rest on their oars or lower their guard, which will create a vacuum for the bandits to strike.

While extending his sympathies to the families of the victims, Buhari called on the people to show more vigilance by reporting the activities of criminal elements in their midst.