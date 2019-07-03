President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the deadly airstrike on a migrant centre near Tripoli, Libya, on Wednesday.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, the President described as “inhuman, wicked and callous” such an attack on “helpless and defenceless people”.

The Nigerian leader, who called for an international investigation, said those behind the death and injury of scores of migrants must be made to face justice.

Buhari noted that the unfortunate attack was a wake-up call to the warring factions in Libya and the international community to quickly restore peace and stability in the beleaguered country.

He prayed God to comfort grieving families and grant speedy healing to the injured.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that over 80 persons were reported killed and many injured in an apparent airstrike hit a migrant centre in a suburb of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, early on Wednesday.

According to photos and video posted online, women and children were among the dead while hospitals and medical centres in and around Tripoli were flooded with badly wounded victims of the attack.