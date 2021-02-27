The ruling All Progressives Congress has assured the parents of the 317 girls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State on Friday of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s commitment to the quick and safe release of the abductees.

This assurance was contained in a congratulatory message to the Niger State government over the release of the Kagara students and their teachers on Saturday after over a week in captivity.

Secretary to the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe in a statement in Abuja on Saturday said President Muhammadu Buhari is resolved to end cowardly attacks on soft targets.

He however called on all Nigerians to join hands with government and be more committed to seeing to the end of the dastardly scourge of banditry.

Akpanudoedehe said, “We assure Nigerians that focus is on the safe release of schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Junior Secondary School Jangebe, Zamfara State.”

The ruling party also rejoiced with the parents and family members of the released Kagara boys, teachers and their family members abducted from Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello on Saturday received the freed 17 school boys, three teachers and 12 family members of the staff of the school that were abducted in the early hours of penultimate Wednesday by some bandits that raided the school.

The military and security team engaged them in gunfire and were able to rescue the captives, 15 in all, including the two drivers.

They were able to tow the vehicles initially conveying the bride back into town and setting the bride and her all female team free.

Speaking on the rescue, the Borno RRS Commander, Abioye Babalola, who led his team to retrieve the abductees, said they went throughout the night on the pursuit of the terrorist group who had abducted a bride and her team on the highway somewhere in Mainok.

He noted that the recovery team was led by an officer of the Nigerian Army with strong presence of soldiers, but “team was on hand to offer assistance.”

He said, “After a long pursuit, we were able to get them freed, but we had to overpower the terrorist group who exchanged gunfire with us for several minutes.

“The bride and her team and two male drivers were freed. In all they were 15 persons freed,” Babalola added.