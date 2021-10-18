Buhari commiserates with US President, Americans on the passing of Colin Powell

On behalf of all Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari offered deepest condolences to President Joe Biden, the government and the people of the United States, on the passing of the former Secretary of State, General Colin Powell.

The President believes that as the first African American Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest military position in the U.S. Department of Defence as well as the first African American Secretary of State, Powell was a great statesman and a global icon in every sense of it.

The Nigerian leader recounts that as U.S Secretary of State, Powell played a very important role in advancing his country’s foreign policy and national defence interests. He was also a great advocate of the eradication of Polio and in addressing the deadly spread of HIV/AIDS pandemic in Africa.

President Buhari’s prayers and thoughts are with General Powell’s family and the people of the United States as they mourn the death of an exceptional leader and one of America’s greatest pride, who as a professional soldier, a distinguished public servant and an effective diplomat, gave his utmost for his country.