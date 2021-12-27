Buhari commiserates with THISDAY Executive Director over loss of mother

President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Komolafe family on the passing of their beloved matriarch, Chief Morenike Victoria Komolafe, the mother of Kayode Komolafe, the Group Executive Director, ThisDay Newspapers Limited.

As an active member of her local community and leader, the President believes that Chief Komolafe will be remembered for making important contributions for decades towards the development of her people.

President Buhari trusts that Chief Komolafe’s children, extended family, friends and associates, will continually honour her memory by extending the compassion and selflessness, that epitomised her life, to those in need.

The President joins them in mourning and celebrating the life of a silent achiever and philanthropist, praying God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.