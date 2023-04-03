Buhari commiserates with Senator Orji Kalu over passing of wife, Ifeoma 

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathized with former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, over the death of his wife, Ifeoma Ada Kalu, 61.

The President commiserates with Sen. Kalu and Ifeoma’s family, friends and associates, urging trust in God for comfort and care during the very difficult period of pain and deep reflection.

President Buhari believes the testimonies of the late wife’s fear of God and charity should provide strength for the family, knowing that she lived well, and served the will of the Almighty.

The President prays for the repose of her soul, and fortitude for the family to bear the loss.