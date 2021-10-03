Buhari commiserates with Sen. Binta Masi Garba over mom’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Sen. Binta Masi Garba, who represented Adamawa North Senatorial District, over the passing of her mother, Hajiya Hauwa Garba Tumba, praying that Almighty God will comfort the family.

President Buhari condoles with the Tumba family over the loss of the matriarch whose position over the years ensured stability and balance, provided guidance and succour, extending charity to her neighbourhood and community.

The President urges the Senator to find courage in the good life of her mother, which had been clearly reflected in the way she, Binta, had provided leadership as a lawmaker, community mobiliser, business woman and administrator.

President Buhari prays for the repose of the departed soul.