Buhari commiserates with Pope Francis on Pope Benedict’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Pope Francis, the Catholic Church in Nigeria and around the world, as well as all Christian faithful who mourn the passing of Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI.

The President in a State House press release signed Saturday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina paid tribute to Benedict XVI who was greatly admired globally for his selfless leadership, renowned learning as a theologian, and dedication to advance inter-faith dialogue and peace.

President Buhari believed that the late Pontiff will be remembered as a true servant of God who used the benevolent gifts of the Almighty upon his life to serve the Church and humanity in humility, reverence and piety, living in word and deed the virtues of a true Christian disciple.

The President on behalf of government and people of Federal Republic of Nigeria prayed that the Pope Emeritus receives eternal embrace in the loving arms of the Lord, whom he served faithfully throughout his vocation.