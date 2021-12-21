Buhari commiserates with NUJ over demise of former president

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Abia State as well as the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) on the passing of former national president, Bonnie Nwoha.

President Buhari also commiserates with the family and friends of the veteran newsman and well respected member of Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), who was a one-time Managing Editor, Daily Times Nigeria, Commissioner for Information, Abia State and a Special Adviser Media to the Governor of Abia State, a position he held until his demise.

The President notes that the late Nwoha’s remarkable legacies include his passion to mentor young and upcoming journalists, his tireless work to champion a free press and the interests of members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

President Buhari’s prayers and thoughts are with the family, friends and associates of the deceased even as he prays God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.