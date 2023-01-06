Buhari commiserates with Nasarawa on Mohammed Othman’s death 

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Othman, the government and people of Nasarawa State and all those who mourn the passing of Alhaji Mohammed Othman, a dedicated public servant and former Commissioner in the old Plateau State.

The President in a State House press release issued Friday and signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu joined the people in Keana in Nasarawa State in mourning the Sardauna Keana, who was very passionate about the development of his people, championing grassroots and human capital development.

The President believed that the one-time Secretary of Local Government Council in Plateau State, former Permanent Secretary in the Ministries of Agriculture, Security Services and former Special Adviser on Civil Service Affairs, who has held several public positions in his long and distinguished career, will be remembered for serving the nation with professionalism and dedication.

President Buhari prayed Almighty God to forgive the shortcomings and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.